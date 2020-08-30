Coronavirus cases as reported by Johns Hopkins University* and the Indiana State Dept. of Health**

WORLDWIDE*

Total cases: 25,085,129

Total deaths: 843,842

UNITED STATES*

Total cases: 5,987,975

Total deaths: 182,885

INDIANA**

Total cases: 93,313

Total deaths: 3,072

HOWARD COUNTY**

Total cases: 1,067

Total deaths: 62

NOTE: Miami County has 316 cases, two deaths; Tipton County has 185 cases and 19 deaths.

As of 3:46 p.m., Aug. 30.

