Coronavirus cases as reported by Johns Hopkins University* and the Indiana State Dept. of Health**
WORLDWIDE*
Total cases: 25,085,129
Total deaths: 843,842
UNITED STATES*
Total cases: 5,987,975
Total deaths: 182,885
INDIANA**
Total cases: 93,313
Total deaths: 3,072
HOWARD COUNTY**
Total cases: 1,067
Total deaths: 62
NOTE: Miami County has 316 cases, two deaths; Tipton County has 185 cases and 19 deaths.
As of 3:46 p.m., Aug. 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.