Coronavirus cases as reported by Johns Hopkins University and the Indiana State Department of Health
WORLDWIDE
Total cases:202,598,167
Total deaths: 4,292,160
UNITED STATES
Total cases: 35,751,261
Total deaths: 616,778
INDIANA
Total cases: 781,326 (2,058 newly reported)
Total deaths: 13,624 (9 newly reported)
HOWARD COUNTY
Total cases: 10,932 (24 newly reported)
Total deaths: 237 (0 newly reported)
NOTE: Miami County has 4,164 cases, 73 deaths; Tipton County has 1,760 cases and 48 deaths.
As of 4 p.m. Aug. 8
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.