Coronavirus cases as reported by Johns Hopkins University and the Indiana State Department of Health

WORLDWIDE

Total cases:202,598,167

Total deaths: 4,292,160

UNITED STATES

Total cases: 35,751,261

Total deaths: 616,778

INDIANA

Total cases: 781,326 (2,058 newly reported)

Total deaths: 13,624 (9 newly reported)

HOWARD COUNTY

Total cases: 10,932 (24 newly reported)

Total deaths: 237 (0 newly reported)

NOTE: Miami County has 4,164 cases, 73 deaths; Tipton County has 1,760 cases and 48 deaths.

As of 4 p.m. Aug. 8

