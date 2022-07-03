In this photo provided by the Luhansk region military administration, burned car and damaged residential buildings are seen in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, early Sunday. Russian forces pounded the city of Lysychansk and its surroundings in an all-out attempt to seize the last stronghold of resistance in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk province, the governor said Saturday. A presidential adviser said its fate would be decided within the next two days.