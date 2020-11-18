Last week, Gov. Eric Holcomb reinstated some coronavirus restrictions on the same day that Howard County was placed in the orange COVID metric for the first time.
For Curtain Call Theatre for Children (CCT), as long as it can be done safely, the show will go on.
The same day as the announcement was made, the theatre's Executive Director, Jeremy Leazenby Bruce, was constructing safety plans for theater's upcoming production, "Miracle on 34th Street." He rattled off metrics of show capacity and at which point the theater has to work with with the Howard County Health Department.
"Miracle on 34th Street" will be Dec. 18-20 at Cross America Auditorium, 840 Daniel Drive. Patrons are advised to check social media for possible changes to events due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We have a little over a month to work everything out," he said. "So, we're hoping to get a jump on that. ... We're always doing temperature checks and wearing masks in the building, following of those protocols, as well."
Curtain Call has overcome a fair share of hurdles since Leazenby Bruce became Executive Director in February. Leazenby Bruce is the Co-Chapter Director for Indiana Thespians, the state chapter of the International Thespian Society and an affiliate of the Educational Theatre Association, as well as the K-12 Theatre Director for Northwestern Schools of Howard County. The theater brought on a new Executive Board, which has worked to rebuild itself from the ground up, which hasn't been a small task during pandemic, he said.
The theater held a socially distanced, outdoor production of "Nonsense in the Northwoods" over the summer, the cast donned masks if they weren't six feet apart. Since then, CCT has put on two plays, middle and high school-aged production of "Narnia" in October, and the elementary school production, "True Stories of the So Called Big Bad Wolves."
Additionally, CCT was awarded an Arts, Cultural and Destination Marketing Organization Support Grant through the Indiana Art Council. The theater received $4,815.86 through the grant, according to IAC's website.
"Before my time, Curtain Call used to run in the Kokomo Schools, so they used the school's space, and the only thing they really had to pay for was custodial scenes," he said. "So when the pandemic hit, schools aren't letting anyone in. ... In order for Curtain Call to continue to exist, I really thought it was important for us to find our own space."
An anonymous donor allowed CCT to launch a studio at 2114 N. Armstrong St.,and the grant funding helped offset some of the cots incurred with the setting up the studio.
"We basically turned this building into a small, Black Box Studio Theater," he said. "We have theatre lighting, a small stage, a sound system, curtains. We can seat up to 75 people, but for now we're doing less than that."
This production of "Miracle on 34th Street," directed by Sierra Mack and Leazenby Bruce, is a little special because of who is in the cast.
"Almost everyone in the show is either kids and their parents or Curtain Call alumni," he said. "I don't think there's anybody in the show that isn't connected or worked with Curtain Call at some point."
Anna Ely, a Curtain Call alum, will be playing Doris in "Miracle on 34th Street." She described Doris as "very no-nonsense," and said much of the story of the play revolves around bringing "faith, light and belief" to Doris.
"The thing I'm most excited about is coming back as an alumni," she said. "I did probably 30 Curtain Call shows between ages 8 and 18. I was involved with a large amount of these shows growing up, so Curtain Call is very near and dear to my heart."
Ely said she hadn't reconnected with the theater after returning from college until this year.
"The little bits that I'd seen over the years, it just wasn't the Curtain Call I knew, so Jeremy getting involved and kind of reviving it has been incredible because it's becoming more like the organization that I grew up loving, that I grew up learning theater through," she said.
Though Ely called herself "fortunate" because she's been able to work throughout the pandemic and has had plenty to do, she said that being able to participate in theatrical production is an important outlet for people right now.
"For me and for lots of people, it's just nice to have this outlet back," she said. "In my opinion, theatre is a place for misfits. And, lots of times, this is a hub, a place where we can feel accepted and be weird. And I think it's really good for people's mental health to participate in, and also to come see."
Not only has returning been fun for Ely, but also nostalgic as she's performing alongside Amanda Marvin.
"My second show at Curtain Call was 'The True Story of Little Red Riding Hood,' and I was Little Red Riding Hood," she said. "And Amanda, who I'm about to pass you along to, was my mother. This would have been about 20 years ago."
Marvin, who is playing Dr. Pierce in "Miracle on 34th Street," got involved with the children's theater when she was 5 years old through her senior year in high school. She said she's revisited the theater a few times, and was even on the board at one point, but this production is significant because her niece, Zoe, is also in the play.
"We brought her to auditions, so now it's kind of a family affair," she said. "My husband is in the show, he's playing Kris Kringle. I'm in the show, and then my niece is in the show. It's fun for me because Zoe is 8, and I had my first big role with Curtain Call when I was 8. It's fun for me to see her experience this for the first time."
Having a little bit of normalcy, even with masks and temperature checks, goes a long way, Marvin said.
"We've got all this stuff that's being taken away from people right now so giving the kids, the adults, the opportunity to come together, socially distanced, and have fun, is something we haven't been able to do in a really long time," she said. "We can have a little joy again."
Learn more about Curtain Call by visiting kcctc.org, emailing at info@kcctc.org or by calling 765-236-6522.
