According to the autopsy report, 32-year-old Tia Lynn Meyers died of a methamphetamine overdose on Aug. 29 while in isolation at the Whitley County Jail. Her family believes that she couldn’t possibly have ingested drugs in jail, and that she died while suffering “horrible” withdrawal symptoms.
Meyers, a mother of four young daughters, had been pulled over for speeding on Aug. 26 in Allen County. She was arrested on a warrant issued by Whitley Superior Court for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia in December 2019. She was taken to the Whitley County Jail and placed in an isolation cell after the jail nurse cleared her for incarceration. Sixty-four hours later, she was found dead in her cell. Meyers’ family said she was neither properly monitored medically nor provided treatment in the hours leading up to her death.
The coroner’s report said the levels of methamphetamine and amphetamine in her blood were consistent with the number of hours she had been incarcerated at the jail, and had not yet been metabolized in her body at the time of her death.
Whitley County Jail Commander Sean Martin declined to comment about the Meyers case, but MaryClare Akers, executive director of the Drug and Alcohol Consortium of Allen County, believes Meyers likely would have been safer if she had received detoxification treatment at a hospital or facility that specializes in helping patients through detox. She said every jail in Indiana has its own protocol for dealing with people who are arrested and have addiction issues, and that there are no laws requiring law enforcement officials to deal in a certain way with people struggling with addiction.
“Unless there’s a serious danger to the public, it’s never good to detox in jail,” Akers said. “Unless they committed a murder, it doesn’t make any sense.”
Akers, whose staff works with 134 agencies fighting drug and alcohol addiction in Allen County, said she and her staff help their partners figure out how to keep people with addictions physically and mentally safe during the critical detox period, and then help them get into treatment. She said police often bring people under the influence of alcohol to hospital emergency rooms, which keep them there until their blood alcohol levels are low enough to release them to police. People under the influence of opioids are often taken to Parkview Behavioral Health-Park Center’s Fort Wayne in-patient facility for detoxing. There, they can receive medication that eases withdrawal symptoms, until they can be transported to jail or released by the court.
Akers said the opening last summer of the county’s new work release center, which can provide appropriate services for people with addictions and guard against the possibility of overdoses, has been a godsend for county law enforcement officials to relieve overcrowding at the Allen County Jail. She said the jail now operates at around 90% capacity.
Even as law enforcement officials struggle to prevent and contain outbreaks of COVID-19, they would be wise to also heed cries for help from those who grapple with the disease of addiction. It could save a life.
The Journal Gazette, Fort Wayne
