The college attainment rate of Hoosiers over the age of 25 is a woeful 43nd in the nation, according to estimates from the Census Bureau. But the percentage of adults with college degrees in Indiana is getting better.
There is an urgency to raise the completion rates of two-year and four-year college degrees, as well as workforce credentials. And in 2014, the state took significant steps to help more students graduate on time.
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education launched an initiative to keep college students on track for graduation. Called “15 to Finish,” it encourages students to take at least 15 credit hours each semester.
To graduate on time, students need to complete a minimum of 30 credits per year, or 15 per semester. But just 33% of students attending Indiana’s public colleges were doing so at the time. At Indiana University Kokomo, that percentage was 14%.
Then-Gov. Mike Pence signed House Enrolled Act 1348 in 2014, as well. It requires students to complete at least 30 credit hours each year in order to renew their financial aid at the same level the following school year. The majority of state aid is distributed through the Frank O’Bannon education grant and the Evan Bayh 21st Century Scholars program.
On Thursday, the Commission for Higher Education reported more college students were on track for on-time graduation at the state’s publicly funded institutions. Today, more than 48% of all Hoosier students attending a four-year school graduate on time.
Statewide, 30-credit-hour course-completion among 21st Century Scholars improved at a faster pace than any other student population. The Commission for Higher Education credits HEA 1348 for assisting in nearly doubling their on-time graduation rates.
Each additional year of college costs students $50,000 in tuition, lost wages and related costs, according to the commission. Worse, state financial aid runs out for students after four years, increasing the probability they will drop out.
Students, registration for the fall semester closes at IU Kokomo Aug. 23. Sign up for 15 credit hours each semester at college. You’ll be more likely to graduate and save money.
