Free meals extended another year
The U.S. of Department of Agriculture announced last month it will continue to reimburse school districts for free meals to all students through the end of next school year.
The National School Lunch Program Seamless Summer Option is usually only available during summer months but was extended due to the pandemic.
Program reimbursements will be higher than normal, per a USDA news release, so schools can manage increased costs because of the pandemic and supply chain issues.
This service is available to all students, regardless of income.
Northwestern expanding food services
Northwestern summer school students and camp-goers will receive free meals for the first time.
Director of operations Jeff Layden notified the school board on May 13 the district, through its food service provider Chartwells, will provide breakfast and lunch for summer school students.
Meals will also be provided to students who attend summer camps as well those who play on athletic teams. Those who play a sport will receive meals after practice or games.
In related action, the school board approved a one-year contract renewal with Chartwells.
