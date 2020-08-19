Here’s what voters need to know about absentee mail-in voting, along with a Q-and-A from the clerks in Howard and Miami counties about how they process and protect mailed ballots. Tipton County Clerk Christy Crawford declined to answer questions for this story.
HOWARD COUNTY
Howard County Clerk Debbie Stewart answers questions about how the county process and protects absentee ballots:
How does your office review mail ballot applications to make sure the person is registered to vote?
When election officials receive an application from a voter asking for an absentee/mailed ballot, they verify the identity and information of the voter before sending out the ballot. This is done by verifying the applicant’s information in the statewide voter registration database. This verification step is to ensure that it is in fact the voter who is requesting the absentee/mailed ballot.
How do you verify the excuse submitted by a voter to receive a mail-in ballot is valid?
We do not verify the excuse that the voter marks. We look over the application to make sure that all the information, that is requested, is completed.
How do you receive the ballots, and what do you do with them once they are received?
The ballots are received daily by mail, or a voter may bring their ballot to the courthouse. The ballots are then entered into the Voter Registration system. The ballots are then placed in a cabinet until further processing the next day.
How, and when, do you count mail-in ballots?
The ballots are opened by partisan teams at the courthouse on Election Day. The ballots are then run through a machine. The machine, a DS850 high-speed central scanner and vote tabulator, counts 400 ballots per minute. The machine is used to count the absentee and early voting ballots.
What measures are you taking to ensure no voter fraud occurs from mail-in ballots?
This question would be a continuation from the third question. When the ballots are received into the Voter Registration system, the signature of the voter from the Voter Registration is printed, to be placed with the ballot envelope. The application is then placed with the ballot envelope as well. The signatures on the ballot envelope and the paperwork attached are compared.
How many people have applied to vote by mail so far?
As of Wednesday, Aug. 12, we have received 229 applications by mail and 358 voters have applied for absentee ballots online at indianavoters.com.
MIAMI COUNTY
Miami County Clerk Sherry Raber answers questions about how the county process and protects mail-in ballots:
How does your office review mail ballot applications to make sure the person is registered to vote?
When a voter calls for an absentee ballot by mail they are asked by our Voter Registration Deputy and looked up in the Indiana Statewide Voter Registration System. When the voters name is found they are asked to verify their address and it is compared to what is in the system along with the last 4 digits of their social security number. Once verified, a ballot is mailed out to them. We take the ballots to the local Post Office daily at 4 p.m. and request that they stay in the county. The Post Office processes them in-house and they are delivered the next day to the voter. This eliminates the ballots going out of town to Indianapolis to get post marked then coming back, which could take 2-3 days.
How do you verify the excuse submitted by a voter to receive a mail-in ballot is valid?
A voter is unable to vote in person due a reason given as an option when requesting the ballot.
The Voter Registration Office really has no way of verifying that reason.
How do you receive the ballots, and what do you do with them once they are received?
The U.S. Postal Service delivers them daily. When they are delivered to our office, we check to be sure it has the signature of the voter and is dated. If that is correct, we file stamp the envelope on the seal, and they are then placed in a double locked box that only the Election Board has a key to until Election Day.
How, and when, do you count mail-in ballots?
The ballots are processed on Election Day. The Election Board opens the envelopes and makes sure they have initials of Election Board members and the Clerk’s stamp, then the Election Board prepares them to be processed for the tallying of the votes.
What measures are you taking to ensure no voter fraud occurs from mail-in ballots?
Signatures of the voters are compared and checked thoroughly along with verifying personal information.
How many people have applied to vote by mail so far?
As of Aug. 13, we have sent out 116 request for absentee ballots by mail and 81 have been returned. We have also gotten 109 on-line requests from indianavoters.com and they are ready for ballots to be mailed. We have received 14 military and overseas requests.
