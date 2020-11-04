The one word used again and again by poll inspectors around Howard County on Election Day – steady.
A steady flow of voters kept polling centers busy from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m., as Howard County residents got out to do their civic duty.
Nov. 3, 2020, saw voters lining up early, posting selfies with their stickers in the dark and turning out.
According to Clerk Debbie Stewart, there are 60,940 registered voters in the county. As of the middle of last week, more than 21,000 had voted early, either in-person or through the mail.
On election night, Stewart said there were approximately 41,000 votes cast. There were approximately 10,700 votes cast in person and 30,000 early votes in the count, according to the clerk.
These totals show roughly a 67% participation rate. In 2016, 59% of registered voters in the county voted.
The number of mail-in ballots sent out this year increased compared to 2016 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This year 5,521 ballots had been sent to voters, with the majority of them received by the clerk’s office. In 2016, only 1,825 mail-ballots were sent out.
Even with all the early voting, Tuesday was a “very, very busy” day for Carver Community Center poll inspector Amy Whitlock. With roughly an hour left before polls closed, 633 votes had been cast at the location.
Whitlock explained that while it was a busy day, lines were manageable thanks to the early voters of Howard County like Kelly Bruce. Even though she had hoped to make it our earlier in the week, when Election Day arrived, Bruce wasn’t going to be left out from casting her vote.
“You can’t complain if you don’t vote,” she said.
Another theme across Howard County polling centers was the arrival of first time voters across the age spectrum. First-time voters 18 through their 80s showed up at the polling locations.
Maple Crest Middle School poll inspector Jeanette Grau was happy to meet a man who was casting his first vote at the age of 63.
“He was very excited – as a new person,” she said. “Just as excited as someone who was 18.”
The sentiment was shared by the poll inspector at Kokomo High School, Jeff Haill.
“All week long we’ve been working the voting and now today and just everybody turning out,” he said. “First-time voters, some of them 50, 60, 70 years old and never voted before.”
The KHS polling location saw 781 ballots cast with still an hour left to vote. According to Haill, the KHS location was quite busy in the morning experiencing what he would call “record numbers considering the time.”
Even a smaller location such as the Russiaville Lions Club was seeing its share of voters – on Election Day and throughout early voting. By 12:23 p.m., the location already serviced over 500 voters. Poll inspector Sherry Peace said the location had already been home to 2,67000 early voters, and had a line of 33 people when the doors opened in the morning.
After casting her vote at Maple Crest Middle School, Danielle Rule summed up why she feels it’s important for the community to get out and participate.
“I walk out the door and I thank God for the opportunity to live in a democratic country, to make choices, to be able to have our voices heard, to be able to have this opportunity for women – for all of us,” Danielle Rule said.
