Over the past several months, the coronavirus pandemic has upended many aspects of daily life for Hoosiers. But despite the impact of COVID-19, voting remotely in the upcoming primary election has never been easier.
In response to the pandemic, all registered Indiana voters are now eligible to request an absentee ballot for the primary election, scheduled for June 2, 2020. To request an absentee ballot, follow the instructions below, and be sure to submit your application by May 21, 2020.
How do I request an absentee ballot?
Voters can apply for an absentee ballot online or by mailing a completed form.
Apply online: Visit your voter portal on www.IndianaVoters.com. Navigate to the box that says “Vote by Mail or Traveling Board” and click “Apply Online/Get Forms,” then fill out your registration information and follow the instructions.
How long do I have to request an absentee ballot?
Absentee request forms must be received by your county election officials by May 21, 2020. Once you receive your absentee ballot, fill it out and mail it back to your local county election office. Absentee ballots must be received by your local election office by noon June 2, 2020. We recommend sending your completed ballot as soon as possible after receiving it.
Are absentee ballots secure?
Yes. Indiana’s election officials have spent years establishing procedures and building infrastructure ensuring the security of all votes, including those cast by mail. Learn more about the steps we take to safeguard Indiana elections.
What if I’d rather vote in person on Election Day?
Polls will still be open on June 2, visit www.IndianaVoters.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.