Let me begin our journey this morning by telling you that you are incredible, mind-blowing, astonishing, remarkable, astounding, breathtaking, exciting, fascinating, marvelous, miraculous, spectacular, surprising, thrilling, awe-inspiring, awesome prodigious, sensational, stunning, stupendous, wondrous, dazzling, awe-striking, captivating, enchanting, enthralling, impressive, overwhelming, extraordinary, wonderful, ideal, exceptional, remarkable, admirable, delightful, majestic, special, unique, glorious and golden.
All of these words are synonyms for amazing. And you are amazing. But, be careful, because as you go through your daily routine, we can become "dull" to this truth. You are so loved by God. There is no better validating source than God.
“Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Romans 8:35,38,39)
You are special. Do you need some more evidence?
“Ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should shew forth the praises of him who hath called you out of darkness into his marvelous light.” (1 Peter 2:9)
You embody uniquely amazing qualities!
Think of all the things that you are; you are incredible. No matter if the sun is shining in your world, or if there is a storm taking place on your front door, you are still amazing. In the midst of it all, God has made you to declare God’s praises. You are to proudly declare God’s grace, mercy, goodness, and glory. And God has praised you. Remember all of this, and keep in mind: everyday might not be a masterpiece it will always be a piece from the Master.
“My brethren, count it all joy when ye fall into divers temptations; Knowing this, that the trying of your faith worketh patience. But let patience have her perfect work, that ye may be perfect and entire, wanting nothing.” (James 1:2-4)
You exist because of God's greatness. God has called you out of the darkness of a meaningless life, and an eternity away from Him, and into His wonderful, and marvelous light. You have been delivered. Because you belong to God, you belong in God’s light. Salvation is where you were meant to be. How could this not make you amazing?
But you must believe you are amazing for yourself. No matter what you are experiencing at this time — good or not so good — do not let it stop you from remembering how God has made you amazing.
You don't have to take it from me. Jesus told us this Himself.
“I say unto you, He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do.” (St. John 14:12)
You are so amazing. I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter, and be safe. Dr. Carson can be contacted at carsonvision@acd.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.