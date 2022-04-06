Whether you were driving down the street or walking down the sidewalk, everyone has seen Batman running around Kokomo. Kory Kennedy runs around town dressed up as The Dark Knight. He originally started wearing the outfit to stay warm during his winter training for marathons but continued once he saw the reactions he got from people. He is constantly being stopped by kids and adults alike for high-fives, hugs, and selfies. Kennedy has run in more 10ks and half marathons than he is able to count. Its truly amazing that he can even run at all. Kennedy was in a car accident when he was 8 which left him with brain injury, muscle damage, as well as legally blind. He is completely blind in his right eye and has partial vision in his left. Despite that, he still runs in marathons and around town. Its truly inspiring.
Kameron Ashcroft
9th Grade
Kokomo High School
