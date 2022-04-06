My local hero is my dad because he is always there for me when I need it even when im a jerk sometimes he aways helps and makes me laugh. He has supported me through softball since I was 4 years old. He has always helped me practice and always brings me up when I am having a bad day. When I was about 6 years old I had a softball game and after the game I asked him to stay and practice pitching some more. So he did and we ended up staying there for another hour So I could pitch. He always tries his best for me, and thats why I love him.
Stevie-Rae Hedges
6th Grades
Northwestern Elm. School
