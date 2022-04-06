My sister, Emma Burns, always has my back. She is always there for me when I feel sad and she is so nice ,and loving ,and kind to me and sweet but the thing I love about her is her personality. She is always there for me when I get hurt, when she is doing something and I’m about to fall she always is there to catch me. I love her so much because she does so much for me and sometimes I don’t act like I appreciate her,but she is the best sister I could ever ask for. She is the best even when I make her mad. She is the best and I love her so much even when she makes me mad.
Mya Burns
3rd Grade
STSJP
