My local hero is my social studies teacher, Mr.Sylvester. No matter what he always does what is right. He is very polite as well. Mr. Sylvester has worked hard his entire life. And he is determined to make the world a better place. He cares very much about his students feelings and their well being. He always puts himself last. He has had very many heart to heart conversations with his students. And he makes you feel like it is safe to talk to him about anything. Although he is a serious man, he makes class fun with his funny facial expressions and when he impersonates a student. Mr. Sylvester is a cancer survivor, which shows how strong of a person he is. He inspires me to try and be the best person I can.
Madilyn Cheesman
7th Grade
Western Middle School
Commented
