For this local hero essay, I have decided to go with my high school chemistry teacher, Mr. Gosnell. You might be wondering why a high schooler would pick one of his teachers to write as a local hero, well in this essay Ill explain why hes worthy of the title of local hero and be in your paper. To me a hero can be anyone, as long as they show kindness, compassion, understanding, enthusiasm, and a willingness to help, and Mr. Gosnell has shown me and hundreds of others these qualities. He helps you with homework(even on his lunch break), he will listen to his students when theyre in need, has nice conversations with anyone who wants to talk, and will always say hello with a smile each morning or whenever you walk by. In my opinion, Mr. Gosnell is what every teacher should be and a local hero.
Jagger Baird
12th Grade
Tipton High School
