Tyler Adams is my local hero because I thought football was boring, and Tyler made football fun for a lot of people. He got us outside do exercise, lose weight, and get  stronger and better at sports.  He is a good coach. When I hurt my back, he made sure I was doing fine during practice because my back would start hurting really bad. He would have me sit out for a little and it fet better. He had me go with the team and help me with school  made sure everything was good.

Brayden Davidson

6th Grade

Lewis Cass JR High School

