My hero is my Dad because, he help me fix things like a lot. He’s always showing me how to fix thing about cars, dirt bikes, four wheelers, the list, goes no. He helps me fix my bike or does it for me so I can watch. Sometimes I will watch him fix things so I can do it when I get older. Also I show him how to do somethings sometimes to we both help each other. I help him get tools or hold things for him also he helps me get things. He takes me place so I can ride my dirt bike or my four wheeler. Sometimes we go to the skate park and I jump over the box. My dad also let me go Urijah’s and we played he’s oculus. We also go on bike rides to the park or sometimes my cousin’s house. We go on country rides to and sometimes he let’s me steer for a bit. My dad is the best hero I LOVE HIM SO MUCH!!!!
Dezmen Miller
5th Grade
Blair Pointe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.