My name is Evan Chandler, and I’m a senior at Tipton High School. When I learned about this essay contest in Mr. Stoker’s English 12 class, I immediately thought of the perfect candidate: my great grandma, Marlene Shadday. She’s a hero not only to me, but also to many in the Tipton area. For over 12 years, my grandma has volunteered at Tipton Elementary School. She supports the teachers by copying papers, running errands, and even watching over classes when they need to go elsewhere. She’s not just popular with the teachers; the students love her too. In fact, they all call her “Grandma” like I do! When they’re having a bad day, they know they can count on “Grandma” to cheer them up and give them a hug. Considering all she does for the school and those in her community, she really puts the “great” in “great grandma”.
Evan Chandler
12th Grade
Tipton High School
