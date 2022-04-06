My local hero is mis young. she is here when i need to talk to her if im upset or crying. She talks to me when i am emotional or haveing trouble to think through some things.I like when she talks to me when i am mad or upset at someone. She is nice to me everyday when i need to talk to her.She lets me talk to her if i need help.She help me feel better again.I like when i have someone here to talk to.I have a couple of special people that i can talk to that will make me feel better.Even when i am sad or frustrated.They are ever here for when i need help with some one my work.That i missed that day for.That is why i like them being my hero.Because they will make me feel better or they help me with my missing work.

Fayth Myers

9th Grade

McKinley Alternative School

