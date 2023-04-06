My super hero is my dad because I look up to him. My dad does a lot for my family. He works really hard,cleans the house, and he takes care of me and my brother. Sometimes he has to work twelve hours a day. This helps out with money so I can do thing with him. During the summer his factory gets super hot and makes him get tired easier.
I get to help my dad make things out of wood like cornhole boards, flower boxes, and seasonal decorations. He always takes time to help me out with school work. We also make special trips to Dairy Queen. He always gets a reese’s take 5 blizzard and I always change it up.
I have always thought that my dad is the coolest person in the whole world. We love going on vacation to Florida. He helps my mom a lot. He likes to play games with me. He teaches me real life lessons I will need to know in every day life. Overall I love my dad with all mt heart.
Taren Feaster, 5th grade, Northwestern Elm School
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.