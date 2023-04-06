The person who has made an impact in my life is my mom. She is a very hard working lady and she has been there for me all my life.
My mom is the best cook I have ever seen.she make food for us even when she is tired and even sick because she wants to make sure we have food. She has the best food. She will make whatever we want if we tell her before it’s dinner time.
My mom also takes care of me. The first way she take care of me is by doing my laundry. My mom will sometimes put my laundry away for me if I don’t feel well. The second way my mom takes care of me is by taking me places. When I have sports she will drive me to the other side of town on time.
Edithe Meehan, 4th grade, Howard Elementary School
