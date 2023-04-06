My Choice for a local hero is Charlene Rode Powell. She works as a registered nurse at Indiana Health Tipton Hospital. She is also my host mother and someone I have gotten to know deeply and admire since her family welcomed me in September when I arrived in Indiana as an exchange student.
Why do I believe that she deserves this recognition? She was honored with the Nurse Excellence Award in 2021 and her supervisor nominated her for her compassion in patient car delivery, her support of her co-workers and also for the way she helped to improve the work environment during the COVID-19. The work of doctors and nurses during this difficult time was amazing. Not only did she take care of her patients but also of the people working with her by creating a healthy work environment. She is compassionate, caring and someone who contributes to her community.
Jimena Artimez Azcarate, 12th grade, Tipton High School
