My Local Hero is my teacher Mrs. Jaleigha Ingram. She always helps me with my missing work and when I get behind. She encourages me to always do my best. She calms me down when I’m stressed about my school work. Mrs. Ingram is always there when I need her. She gives the best hugs. Whenever I need a listening ear, she makes time for me. She gives the best advice. Mrs. Ingram shows up for all of her students and advocates for them when they need someone. She always keeps her promises, like when my mom and I dont know how to do my homework, we can email her and she responds right away, and says she can help me tomorrow at school. Mrs. Ingram when we dont have school that day she helps me the next day.
Skyla Birnell, 6th Grade, Lewis Cass Jr. High School
