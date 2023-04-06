Daro Johnson, my basketball coach is a local hero. He is a local hero because he volunteers around the community of Kokomo. He also likes to help out at our school by being a coach for the boys basketball team. Coach Johnson also served some time in the military. The one thing that makes him a hero is that he coached our basketball team. He is a hero by doing this because he teaches discipline and basketball, which discipline is very important to teach in young people because it will help you in the future. He also was a veteran that served our country which is very admirable. He is a hero in Kokomo because he helps our school by coaching and he served our country for our safety.
Wyatt Murphy, 8th grade, Saint Joan of Arc and Patrick School
