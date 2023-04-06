She is so sweet and caring. She is my Techer Love her She is funny. Very funny. She takes care of us. I want to be just like her I love her very much. She belives I can be a techer when I grow up. She is my hero! She is asome, caring, loving, sweet and Special. She makes me feel very special. She makes learning fun. Very fun. I love how she thinks of a game and you can still learn. Amazing. I want to that that to when I grow up and be a techer. She cares for us. Thats way she is my hero.
Reagan Mahan, 2nd grade, Tri-Central Elementary School
