Debi Wallick is my “Local Hero.” As a lifelong volunteer, I’m inspired by her compassion and dedication to community causes. As a community pillar she empowers everyone to feel a sense of community purpose. Through volunteering, Debi has showed me how to gain a more compassionate perspective of others and their circumstance. In turn, you learn to meet others needs where they are, not where we perceive them to be. Debi demonstrated that by not placing limitation on what we achieve, we all have an infinite capacity to start creating change regardless of circumstances struggles. I believe that integrity isn’t something you are born with, but instead achieved through the moral principles established in one’ environment. Debi embodies this definition; looking not to lead from associated titles, but through examples inspiring future volunteers.
Kara Baker, 12th grade, Peru High School
