When starting this report I looked up the definition of hero. It reads “a person who is admired for courage, outstanding achievement, or noble qualities”. When I read this I thought of my teacher Mrs. Suzanne Dunkin.
Mrs. Dunkin shows courage through confronting hard problems, doing what is right, and being a true leader. She has achieved much over the years, all while being a dedicated wife and mother to 4 amazing daughters. She has served our school in the classroom, in clubs and activities, and even as interim principal over the last 31 years. She possesses many noble qualities. Some of those qualities are that she is honest, kind, loving, compassionate, and forgiving.
I chose Mrs. Dunkin as my hero because she is someone I truly want to be like and hope that I can make a difference in the lives of others, just as she has.
Karli Shearer, 7th grade, Redeemer Lutheran School
