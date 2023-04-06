In the gloomy hallway at Kokomo High-school, you can find a bright room labeled ‘Mrs. Kendall-Hatcher’s Room.’ Fumes of coffee and tea surround your being. When you sit at the painted desk you’ll look up to find a delightful woman smiling back at you. This selfless woman devotes her time teaching eager students the craft of a pencil on paper. This talented artist gives kids fiery passion for art. She is so determined to shape the futures of artists, she works through her pain. She has arthritis, slipped disk, and tumor yet she still does what she loves. This woman is truly unstoppable in every aspect. She doesn’t let her condition stop her. I admire her power, I hope to help other people the way she helps me.
Josie Williams, 12th grade, Kokomo High School
