You don't always have to save a life to be considered a hero, a hero can be someone that helps you do the right thing or changes you for the good. Richie Sears is my hero because he did have the courage to do just that and save a life. In November a 79 year old man slipped on ice and fell in a creek. The old man was stuck in the creek for up to an hour but thanks to Richie Sears and the daring 3 other officers for their heroic actions by saving the man from the creek in sub-freezing temperatures. This is epic to me because the doctors said that if he had not been found within one he would be gone due to hypothermia. Richie Sears and the 3 other Police Officers were presented with a life saving medal for their courageous and fearless actions held that day.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you