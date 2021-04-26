My Local Hero is my uncle, Jeremy Snyder. Jeremy is my hero because he my school band director and he plays a big role in my church. He does the sound and live streams for my church.
Since Jeremy is the band director, he has a lot to do. He has to come up with what he is going to do during class, but he also gets to go on cool trips, like Disney World. But during all that he also has a 11year old boy named Eli(he is my cousin). He also has a wife Andrea, and a 1year old dog named Molly.
That is all about my Local Hero I hope you enjoyed. Bye!
