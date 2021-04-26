My papaw has been my hero as long as I can remember. He is a chief of the young American fire department. He has been working for 49 years, and he still works to this day. The most amazing part is , he started with nothing. He was driven by his motivation to help people. I’m so proud of how far he has come throughout his life. He has always been so humble and kind. My papaw has been through a variety of emergency runs. This is all volunteer work. He attended all types of medical run, rescues, vehicle accidents, every type of fires, and gas leaks. You name it, he’s done it. On the brighter side, he gets to go to fairs for stand by. His favorite part of his job is taking different truck to parades with me. My papaw has risked his own life, but saved so many others. Who is your hero?
Essay #2 - 5th Grade
