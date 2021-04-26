As soon as I heard about this opportunity, I knew just who I wanted to write about. This special person is my mom. My mom was an E.R. nurse. She helped people all the time.
When my mom was diagnosed with cancer it was hard on all of us, especially her. Through hard time like this it is important to have hope, and that is just what my mom had. She knew that is was going to be okay no matter what happened. My mom wasn’t worried about herself because she was thinking about her family instead.
When you think about a hero, you might only consider firefighters, doctors, nurses, and other people like that. People don’t usually consider the brave, and loving people right in front of their faces as heroes. That is why I wrote this today, to share with you my idea of a hero.
