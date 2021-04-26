A hero is someone that helps people and supports people. They help people stay safe and keep people away from danger. Mr. Ponder and Mr. Gunlighte clean the whole School and the playground. COVID-19 is contagious and harmful. It made people sick and Schools had to close. We had to video chat while COVID-19 was going on and I felt sad. That’s why Mr. Ponder and Mr. Gunlighte’s job is important because we can keep going to school and still stay safe.
Essay #4 - 2nd Grade
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Kokomo teacher arrested on 9 counts of child pornography
- Police: Miami Correctional officer engaged in sexual acts with inmate
- Man, 33, faces molestation charges
- New Western superintendent has local connections
- Investigators: Sibling may have started fire that killed 3 children
- Kokomo teacher placed on leave following Friday arrest
- New Markland Mall store sells local products
- Police investigating threats made by middle school student
- Kokomo man arrested after SWAT standoff
- Police kill Ma'Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.