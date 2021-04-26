A hero is someone that helps people and supports people. They help people stay safe and keep people away from danger. Mr. Ponder and Mr. Gunlighte clean the whole School and the playground. COVID-19 is contagious and harmful. It made people sick and Schools had to close. We had to video chat while COVID-19 was going on and I felt sad. That’s why Mr. Ponder and Mr. Gunlighte’s job is important because we can keep going to school and still stay safe. 

