The hero in my life is my dad. My dad is my hero because he save me from foster care, It all started when my mom got in trouble with the law. After that me and my brother went to foster care. A couple of days later my uncle came and he filled out a lot of paperwork. He filled out the paperwork to get me and my brother from foster care. We had a good life for 7 years. On March 31 2017 me and my brother got adopted at the court house. That’s why my dad is my hero
Essay #5
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Kokomo teacher arrested on 9 counts of child pornography
- Police: Miami Correctional officer engaged in sexual acts with inmate
- Man, 33, faces molestation charges
- New Western superintendent has local connections
- Investigators: Sibling may have started fire that killed 3 children
- Kokomo teacher placed on leave following Friday arrest
- New Markland Mall store sells local products
- Police investigating threats made by middle school student
- Kokomo man arrested after SWAT standoff
- Police kill Ma'Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.