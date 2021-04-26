The hero in my life is my dad. My dad is my hero because he save me from foster care, It all started when my mom got in trouble with the law. After that me and my brother went to foster care. A couple of days later my uncle came and he filled out a lot of paperwork. He filled out the paperwork to get me and my brother from foster care. We had a good life for 7 years. On March 31 2017 me and my brother got adopted at the court house. That’s why my dad is my hero 

