My hero is my biological mother. Her name is Stephanie. She gave birth to me. She could have chosen to put me in a baby box or do abortion. She could have even let the hospital choose a family. Yet she took the time to so the research on my family. She choose the best spot for me. These are my reason for choosing her for my hero. 

