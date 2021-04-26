My hero is my biological mother. Her name is Stephanie. She gave birth to me. She could have chosen to put me in a baby box or do abortion. She could have even let the hospital choose a family. Yet she took the time to so the research on my family. She choose the best spot for me. These are my reason for choosing her for my hero.
Essay #6 - 6th Grade
