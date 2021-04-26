My councilor is my hero. Her name is Mrs. Gina Stahl. My name is Maelei Ruddick and she’s helped the students at Eastern Elementary so much! She’s inspired me not to judge people by their looks but by their attitude. She’s also helped me understand that it’s not their jewelry fancy clothes, pretty hair, or how much money they have that makes a person beautiful. It’s about a person’s attitude. God only cares about what is on the inside of a person.
Mrs. Stahl has also help me to stand up to bullies. I’ve even stood up for others who are being bullied. She’s made me understand how to be a better person.
I joined this contest to announce that Mrs. Stahl is a beautiful, kinds, selfless woman at my school. If you don’t win the contest, I won’t be disappointed. I just wanted to tell everyone about Mrs. Stahl.
