Do you want to know my local hero? Well, my local hero is my boy scout leader. His name is Mark Bradford. My troop is troop 528 and He is the best boy scout troop master there is. He does not go to hard on you. Mark lets us know if or when we must plan for our new boy scout camp out. Speaking of boy scout camp out he plans very well, does most things without being asked, and he does everything with respect. Most of all he is my HERO. He almost never lies about when he’s late or is not there he’s always honest.
He has passed down a lot of boy scout information, and He’s always ready to do more adventuring and always cheerful. He has help me through my scout advancement. That’s why he is my local hero.
