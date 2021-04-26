Brenda lives in peru and she is my local hero because when i was in foster care she was one of my foster parents. She works for the mayor and loves plants, she goes to different houses and fixes their yards/ plants. She is my local hero because she decided to stand tall and be the one to take care of me. She is lion-hearted, brave, heroic, noble and fearless. She did so much for me even though I'm not her child and still today she changes other children's lives. She still is a foster parent but more than that. I believe to be a hero you don't have to be something big or do something big. You just have to make a difference in someone's life. She has also changed the way I see others, she made me realize it's okay to give a little trust to new people.
Essay #9 - 9th Grade
