You don’t have to save the day to be considered a hero. When I use the word hero, people think about classic Marvel or DC heroes. But my hero is just as epic as they are. A hero could be someone that pushes you to do the right thing and always has words of encouragement, and that’s what my hero does. Jacob Burgei, the lead pastor at Fuel Church is a prime example of a Marvel character or a DC hero in my eyes. He always suites up in his armor of God and helps lead us to God. Pastor Jacob is dauntless to stand in front of thousands of people to speak the word of God. He encourages me, along with many more to seek God and to help others. Not all heroes have to have super powers, it’s the heroic things you do that makes you a hero.

