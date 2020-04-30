What is a hero? A hero is defined as someone who has noble traits, such as courage, integrity, selflessness, etc. This kind of hero is usually shown in media as superheroes saving the world from an evil threat. But sometimes we forget about the heroes that aren’t from comic books. They are normal people, just like me and you. These courageous heroes risk their lives every day, firefighters, police officers, doctors, and many more. They don’t have any epic powers, but they somehow make the impossible, possible.
Today I will be talking about my heroic father. My father is Lance Neville Washington. He is the best father ever. Ever since I was 3 years old, my father has taught me everything I know about math and science. But he also is a very important figure in our community. He works at six different healthcare facilities and is very kind to his patients and coworkers. He’s working especially hard, during this pandemic. And I couldn’t be more proud to call him my father.
