Mrs. LaDue Is my local hero because she is one of the helpers that packs breakfast and lunch for students in Kokomo Schools to help everyone. She gets up early in the morning and helps others prepare 800 or more bags of food! It is helping every family that wants food that can’t get food as easily right now. It is also helpful and extra nice because it’s a volunteer job, which means she is helping everyone even though she doesn’t have to. Every teacher who is helping us should be considered a local hero!

