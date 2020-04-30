Aj Nelson is from Kokomo and has no fear when it comes to doing vert ramps. He’s also very good at street skating too, sliding down huge handrails whenever he can. He’s a professional skater and loves to do it everyday. He encourages everyone around him to do their best and to not be scared. He helps everyone improve at skating and has a fun personality. He is very bold and never lets anything stop him. He cares for others and goes out of his own way to do things for others. Aj Nelson is daring because he’ll attempt things that most people won’t want to try. He’s adventurous, always wanting to try something new everyday. He interacts with new people everyday and is kind to most people. He’s very popular in the community and I think he likes pizza. And he will always get the same thing from Hacienda.
My Local Hero
Rodney Ogle
