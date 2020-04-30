A local hero is someone who has done admirable things. My local hero is Dr. Steve Smith along with all doctors working to help fight the coronavirus. He along with doctors throughout the world fight hard and have to endure struggles because of their work. Doctors are crucial right now in this time of crisis and their work is difficult. They put in many hours and when they return home they have to avoid family so as to protect them in case they have the coronavirus. The amount of thanks that doctors deserve is inexpressible. The work that is done by doctors amid this pandemic is arduous and they deserve a great deal of thanks for their work. The least that I could do is make sure that their work is remembered and hope that through this we will give proper gratitude to the local heroes around us.

