My local hero is my teacher, Mrs. Renfrow. She is my local hero because she taught me a lot about Science, Math, Language, and Social Studies. She helped me get better grades. She is a very nice teacher and is nice to everyone and does fun stuff with the class, like bingo and classroom auctions. She is a fun teacher and funny teacher and does fun activities with the class like rockets, but we did not get to do them because of the virus but we do, do fun things but what we were going to do was the roller coaster but too bad we don’t get to do it like the rockets. And that is the end of my hero essay.

