A hero can mean many different things. Many people think of a hero being from Marvel or DC Comics. But, in this time of uncertainty with COVID-19, we also have to consider the healthcare workers in our society. The medical community risks exposure to the virus so that they can help others. My hero is a family friend and nurse. Noel Younce has done so much to help, such as: working in a curbside clinic so patients and staff aren’t unnecessarily exposed, ration supplies so that the doctor’s office has enough, and figure out transportation for patients that are sick and need to be tested. She has also worked with the city, county, and board of health officials to ensure everyone stays safe. I am so glad I have someone to look up to that cares so much about others. Thank you, Noel, and all of our healthcare workers!
My Local Hero
Rodney Ogle
