My hero is my Dad. My Dad was in a bad car accident in 1999 with no fault of his own. My Dad has titanium rods and screws in his back. The doctors said he will never walk again but through his will and courage to go on, he can now walk with a walker and drive a car. He still has bad days and good days depending on his back pain. He still does a lot of fun stuff with me like videos games and joking around shopping because he still can only do so much. My Dad has a good outlook on life. He has shown me, even when life is hard sometimes no challenge is too big. Just never give up, even if you fail at something, you have to keep trying your best every day.

