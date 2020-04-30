MY Hero is my mom. I look up to her because she helps out anyone that is in need for help knowing that she has a lot of things on her back or can be risky. She still stands tall and handles her business and does what she has to do. She is a strong woman. She takes care of everybody and I hope I can be just like her one day. She teaches me to not be afraid to face the bad guys, the people that are gonna let me down during life . She always has my back and defends me not because I’m her child but because that’s how she naturally is. Very bold and fearless when it comes to the people she loves.

