Yes this is about my dogs. Let just get to the point, my name is Mason and I have 2 dogs. One is Diogee the other is Jax. They have saved me from stuff before but they also have thought they were saving me when they were just barking at a truck when the driver was minding his own business but they have saved me from stuff such as poisonous spider or from falling or when my sister hits me. They have done a lot for me but Jax sometimes is a scaredy cat. He gets scared of a hamster. Diogee on the other hand, he isn’t afraid of much he even stands up against drum roll….. THE VACUUM CLEANER, yea I said it, he isn’t afraid of that thing like other dogs and cats are. 

