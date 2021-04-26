My hero is my cat, Peaches. She is around 11 years old and has been my best friend for 3 years. I used to hate cats and only like dogs. Then, I finally gave attention to my cat. We have had Peaches, her whole life. I just never paid attention to her. After I started paying attention to her, she started living in my room, had a play house, a cat bed, and her own cotton blanket of pictures of me and her. She sleeps right next to me and sometimes on my back. Things she likes are getting in boxes and running around the halls. One thing I never would think when I was younger, is that my best friend would be an animal. One thing I wish people knew is that animals are the best friends you could ever have.
Pet Essay #2 - 5th Grade
